FRANKFURT, June 29 Charles Dallara, managing
director of the Institute of International Finance (IIF), said
progress made by euro zone leaders at a Brussels summit was
encouraging, although additional steps were needed to restore
market confidence.
"The signals are encouraging," Dallara told reporters in
Munich on Friday, adding that important details about how to
resolve the euro done debt crisis in the medium-term still
needed to be hammered out.
EU leaders meet in Brussels on Thursday and Friday to
discuss proposals for a banking and fiscal union amid mounting
alarm in financial markets over the euro zone crisis.
The lobby group, which represents more than 450 banks and
other financial firms, helped coordinate Greece debt
restructuring talks.
Dallara said helping to bail out Greece must remain an
exception. Private sector investors would only come back to
invest in sovereign debt if they were reassured no further
haircuts would follow.
(Reporting By Christian Kraemer; writing by Edward Taylor)