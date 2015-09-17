DUBAI, Sept 17 The World Bank-linked International Finance Facility for Immunisation Co. (IFFIm) has priced a $200 million three-year sukuk at 14 basis points over the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), according to documents from lead arrangers on Thursday.

It mandated Standard Chartered as global coordinator for the issuance, with that bank also acting as joint lead manager along with Emirates NBD Capital, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and NCB Capital, according to lead arrangers, Reuters reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Mark Potter)