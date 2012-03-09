BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital prices public offering
* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. prices public offering
March 9 India Infoline Group (IIFL) has appointed Nipun Goel as president of the financial services company's investment banking team, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Goel was previously managing director and head of investment banking at the Indian unit of Japanese bank Nomura and managing director at DSP Merrill Lynch, a subsidiary of Bank of America Corp, the statement said.
IIFL's holding company is India Infoline Ltd. (Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Aina Le'a says unable to obtain certain information necessary to complete filing of form 10-Q within prescribed time; co expects to file within extension period Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kOV8zq) Further company coverage:
* Edgefront and Nobel announce merger to create a $300 million diversified REIT poised for growth