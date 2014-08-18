(Corrects to $860 million in paragraph 3 from $890 million)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 18 Malaysia-based
International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will
raise $790 million through its Islamic bond programme next week,
according to a filing with the central bank.
The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the Middle
East and Africa, will auction a three-month $390 million sukuk
and a six-month $400 million sukuk on Monday Aug. 25.
IILM last went to the market in July to re-issue $860 million
worth of three-month papers, in order to meet a shortage of
highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which
Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding
needs.
Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia,
Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey
and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based
Islamic Development Bank.
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore and David Evans)