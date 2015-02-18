(Corrects throughout auction timing next week, size of sukuk
outstanding is $1.85 billion, not $2.05 billion)
Feb 18 The Malaysia-based International Islamic
Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) will hold two auctions next
week to issue a combined $990 million worth of Islamic bonds
(sukuk), under a programme that is now authorised to issue $3
billion in short-term paper.
The IILM will auction $490 million worth of three-month
sukuk and $500 million of six-month sukuk next Tuesday, the
organisation said in a central bank filing.
It is only the second time the IILM has issued six-month
paper. The IILM programme, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor's, has
$1.85 billion worth of sukuk currently outstanding.
The IILM, a consortium of central banks from Asia, the
Middle East and Africa, began the programme in 2013 to address a
shortage of instruments that Islamic banks can use to manage
short-term liquidity.
Its sukuk programme permits maturities of up to one year.
