Jan 19 Malaysia-based International Islamic Liquidity Management Corp (IILM) has reissued $860 million worth of three-month Islamic bonds, or sukuk, the organisation said on Monday.

The auction drew 11 bids worth $1.065 billion, with the sukuk priced at a profit rate of 0.553 percent, according to a filing on the website of Malaysia's central bank.

The IILM last went to the market in November when it increased its outstanding sukuk programme, rated A-1 by Standard and Poor's, to $1.85 billion from $1.65 billion.

IILM sukuk are designed to meet a shortage of highly liquid, investment-grade financial instruments which Islamic banks can trade to manage their short-term funding needs.

Shareholders of the IILM are the central banks of Indonesia, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mauritius, Nigeria, Qatar, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank. (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Nick Macfie)