(Corrects headline to say II-VI is acquiring Oclaro's
semiconductor laser business, not the entire company)
Sept 12 Sept 12 II-VI Inc :
* Announces acquisition of Oclaro Inc.'s Switzerland-based
semiconductor laser business; expands credit facility
* Says transaction valued at $115 million.
* Says financed the acquisition with available cash and
borrowings under an expanded credit facility
* Deal is currently expected to be dilutive to earnings by
between $0.08 and $0.12 per share
* Business expected to generate about $70 million in revenues
and expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.08 and
$0.12 per share
* For quarter ending September 30, business is currently
expected to be dilutive to earnings by between $0.07 and $0.08
per share
* Expects the transaction to become accretive to earnings
during the fiscal year ending June 30, 2015
