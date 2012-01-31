KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysian builder IJM
Corp said on Tuesday its unit won 974.78 million
ringgit ($318.82 million) job to construct part of the $11.5
billion mass rapid transit development the southeast Asian
country's largest infrastructure project to date.
IJM Corp said its portion of the project involved building
and completing a viaduct guideway and other associated works for
part of the railway line. The job is expected to be completed by
mid 2016.
The mass rapid transit development is part of the
government's push to alleviate traffic congestion in the
nation's capital.
($1 = 3.0575 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)