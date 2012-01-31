(adds another award win)

KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysian builders IJM Corp and Ahmad Zaki Resources said on Tuesday they won jobs to contruct part of part of the $11.5 billion mass rapid transit development -- the southeast Asian country's largest infrastructure project.

IJM Corp said its unit won a 974.78 million ringgit ($318.82 million) job and Ahmad Zaki Resources said it bagged 765 million ringgit award for different parts of the rail line/

Both jobs are expected to be completed by mid-2016, the firms said in separate stock exchange filings.

The mass rapid transit development is part of the government's push to alleviate traffic congestion in the nation's capital. ($1 = 3.0575 ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)