KUALA LUMPUR Jan 31 Malaysian builders
IJM Corp and Ahmad Zaki Resources said on
Tuesday they won jobs to contruct part of part of the $11.5
billion mass rapid transit development -- the southeast Asian
country's largest infrastructure project.
IJM Corp said its unit won a 974.78 million ringgit ($318.82
million) job and Ahmad Zaki Resources said it bagged 765 million
ringgit award for different parts of the rail line/
Both jobs are expected to be completed by mid-2016, the
firms said in separate stock exchange filings.
The mass rapid transit development is part of the
government's push to alleviate traffic congestion in the
nation's capital.
($1 = 3.0575 ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)