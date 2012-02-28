STOCKHOLM Feb 28 Private equity firm IK Investment Partners has appointed JP Morgan and SEB Enskilda to advise it on a sale or listing of Attendo, one of the Nordic region's largest healthcare providers, a deal which could fetch up to 7 billion crowns ($1.06 billion), people with knowledge of the matter said.

Potential deals in Sweden's healthcare industry are of particular interest in local media after private equity-owned healthcare provider Carema was accused of mistreating patients in elderly homes and having fewer staff than agreed to in contracts.

Some sources believe the negative publicity surrounding Carema, owned by private equity firms Triton and KKR, and the controversy over private healthcare in Sweden may have delayed an Attendo sale.

Attendo's main owner, IK, invited banks to compete in autumn last year but then took an unusually long time to name advisors, sources said. They speculated that IK may have wanted to avoid media scrutiny while Carema dominated headlines.

Sources also said a listing of Attendo in the near future was not likely as IK waits for things to cool down further before moving ahead with the sales process.

They believe Attendo could fetch around 6 to 7 billion crowns, but that the Carema debate had likely had a negative impact on the value as it may have dampened interest from other private equity players.

Aside from a listing or a sale to another private equity firm, Investor, which already owns healthcare firm Aleris, could also be a potential buyer, one of the sources said.

IK declined to comment. ($1 = 6.6011 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)