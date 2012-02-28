STOCKHOLM Feb 28 Private equity firm IK
Investment Partners has appointed JP Morgan and SEB Enskilda to
advise it on a sale or listing of Attendo, one of the Nordic
region's largest healthcare providers, a deal which could fetch
up to 7 billion crowns ($1.06 billion), people with knowledge of
the matter said.
Potential deals in Sweden's healthcare industry are of
particular interest in local media after private equity-owned
healthcare provider Carema was accused of mistreating patients
in elderly homes and having fewer staff than agreed to in
contracts.
Some sources believe the negative publicity surrounding
Carema, owned by private equity firms Triton and KKR, and the
controversy over private healthcare in Sweden may have delayed
an Attendo sale.
Attendo's main owner, IK, invited banks to compete in autumn
last year but then took an unusually long time to name advisors,
sources said. They speculated that IK may have wanted to avoid
media scrutiny while Carema dominated headlines.
Sources also said a listing of Attendo in the near future
was not likely as IK waits for things to cool down further
before moving ahead with the sales process.
They believe Attendo could fetch around 6 to 7 billion
crowns, but that the Carema debate had likely had a negative
impact on the value as it may have dampened interest from other
private equity players.
Aside from a listing or a sale to another private equity
firm, Investor, which already owns healthcare firm
Aleris, could also be a potential buyer, one of the sources
said.
IK declined to comment.
($1 = 6.6011 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)