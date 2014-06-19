FRANKFURT, June 19 Swedish private equity firm
Nordic Capital agreed to buy GHD GesundHeits GmbH Deutschland
from IK Investment Partners, becoming the third buy-out group to
control the German healthcare-services provider.
IK said it and the buyer would not disclose financial terms.
People familiar with the transaction told Reuters the price was
about 500 million euros ($680 million).
IK said GHD, which had sales of 485 million euros last year,
was Germany's largest provider of home care to patients with
serious diseases.
In 2010, IK bought a controlling stake in GHD from
Barclays Private Equity for 320 million euros and
funded GHD's expansion into markets such as compounding
chemotherapy drugs to meet individual cancer patients' needs.
The sources said that by selling its stake in GHD, IK had
doubled the equity capital it had invested over close to four
years, equal to an annual return of about 20 percent.
($1 = 0.7368 Euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Ludwig Burger;
Editing by Larry King)