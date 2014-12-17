Dec 17 Ikano Invest AB:

* Ikano sells shares in Hemfosa

* Says has sold shares corresponding to approximately 2.4 percent of capital and 2.5 percent of voting rights to a smaller group of institutional investors

* Says following the sale, Ikano Invest AB owns shares in Hemfosa, corresponding to approximately 2.4 percent of the share capital and 2.5 percent of the voting rights Source text for Eikon: