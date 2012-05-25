BRIEF-NEULION APPOINTS NEW CFO TIM ALAVATHIL
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a shareholder lawsuit accusing Ikanos Communications Inc of failing to properly disclose known defects in its semiconductor chips at the time it was conducting a 2006 stock offering.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the plaintiffs plausibly alleged that Ikanos could have reasonably expected that the defects would materially cut revenue.
It said a lower court judge erred in refusing to let the plaintiffs amend their complaint, after having dismissed an earlier version. (Reporting By Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* NEULION- TIM ALAVATHIL IS TAKING ON ROLE OF CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACING TREVOR RENFIELD, WHO TODAY RESIGNED FROM POSITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 U.S. oil and gas producer Noble Energy Inc reported a surprise adjusted profit for the fourth quarter, helped by lower expenses and higher oil prices.
* Quarterly FFO per share $4.20 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: