NEW YORK Nov 22 BC Partners Ltd, Onex Corp
and American Securities LLC are competing for Ikaria
Inc, a private equity and venture capital-backed specialty drug
company that may fetch up to $2 billion, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The three private equity firms are among those through to
the second round of bidding for Ikaria, with final offers
currently due by early December, the people said this week on
condition of anonymity because the process is confidential.
Ikaria, BC Partners and American Securities declined to
comment while an Onex spokeswoman did not respond to a request
for comment.
Hampton, New Jersey-based Ikaria's main drug INOMAX delivers
nitric oxide gas to treat newborns with serious trouble
breathing, allowing for more oxygenated blood to circulate in
their bodies. It also has a pipeline of what it calls "critical
care" products for patients with life-threatening injuries or
disease.
Ikaria, whose owners include New Mountain Capital LLC, ARCH
Venture Partners LP and Venrock Associates LP, is working with
Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse Group AG on
the possible sale, people familiar with the matter told Reuters
last month.
The company was created in 2007 when investors led by New
Mountain merged a biotechnology company also called Ikaria with
German industrial gas producer Linde AG's INO
Therapeutics, in a $670 million cash and stock deal.
The deal left Linde as minority investor in Ikaria, creating
a company with more than $160 million in revenue. Six years
later, Ikaria had about $361 million in 12-month revenue as of
the end of March 2013, according to Moody's Investors Service
Inc.
With several of its key patents expiring this year and next,
Ikaria is more vulnerable to competition although its heart
failure patents expire in 2029 and some others in 2031,
according to Moody's.
Ikaria filed for an initial public offering in 2010 but
withdrew the registration that same year citing market
conditions. It owners have taken several dividends from the
company, including a $475 million distribution last summer
through borrowing.