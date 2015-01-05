Jan 5 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :

* Michael H. Wiedmann appointed Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors effective as of today

* Says Wiedmann will replace hans Joerg Schuettler, who has been Chairman of Board of Managing directors at IKB since November 2008

* Says Schuettler will be leaving IKB at his own personal request and by mutual agreement with both Supervisory Board and Board of Managing Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)