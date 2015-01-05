UPDATE 1-Nigerian central bank approves licence for development bank
ABUJA, March 29 Nigeria's central bank has approved a licence for the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN), the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
Jan 5 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG :
* Michael H. Wiedmann appointed Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors effective as of today
* Says Wiedmann will replace hans Joerg Schuettler, who has been Chairman of Board of Managing directors at IKB since November 2008
* Says Schuettler will be leaving IKB at his own personal request and by mutual agreement with both Supervisory Board and Board of Managing Directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, March 29 Contracts to buy previously owned U.S. homes jumped to a 10-month high in February, pointing to robust demand for housing ahead of the busy spring selling season.