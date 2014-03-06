FRANKFURT, March 6 German bank IKB said
it asked the bank regulator to allow it to count assets, held in
a fund for general banking risk, toward its equity position.
The accounting move would enable the Duesseldorf-based lender
to free up equity, as it prepares itself for a review of its
assets by the European Central Bank, a spokesman for the company
said on Thursday.
If the regulator allows this, IKB would be able to report it
had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.1 percent on
December 31, 2013.
IKB further said its consolidated net income for the first
nine months ending December 31, 2013 was 39 million euros
($53.98 million).
($1 = 0.7225 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor, editing by William Hardy)