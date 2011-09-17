FRANKFURT, Sept 17 German lender IKB said it settled a three-year-old legal dispute with French bank Credit Agricole and U.S. bond insurer Financial Guaranty Insurance Company (FGIC) over losses suffered in the financial crisis.

"The agreement provides for the dismissal of those proceedings with no admission of liability by any party," IKB said in a statement late on Friday, adding details of the deal were confidential.

IKB, known before the crisis mainly as a lender to mid-sized German firms, shot to notoriety in 2007 as the country's first casualty of the U.S. subprime mortgage crisis, when billions of euros of its investments turned sour.

Credit Agricole's investment banking arm Calyon -- now called Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank -- sought more than $1.68 billion in damages from IKB in a suit at the High Court of Justice in London in 2009.

The suit related to proceedings brought by FGIC the year before, IKB said at the time, without elaborating.

It came in the wake of other closely watched cases during the financial crisis, including a suit brought against UBS by Germany's HSH Nordbank over losses on toxic assets and Barclays Plc's claim against now-defunct investment bank Bear Stearns over the high-profile collapse of two mortgage-linked hedge funds.

IKB said on Friday it did not expect the settlement to have any financial impact on its business and saw a significant improvement to its legal risk position from the deal. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Robert Birsel)