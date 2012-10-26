UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
FRANKFURT Oct 26 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG : * Says has returned further soffin guarantees ahead of schedule * Says following today's repayment, ikb's current soffin guarantees reduce to
EUR 850 million
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts