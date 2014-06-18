UPDATE 1-OTP Bank CEO sees acquisitions in CEE, Ukraine, Russia
* Central bank mortgage plans could cut profit by HUF 10 bln (Writes through, adds quote, context)
June 18 IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG : * Announces results for the financial year 2013/14 * Says consolidated net income FY 2013/2014 of EUR 32 million (2012/13:
consolidated net loss of EUR 143 million) * Says FY 2013/2014 IKB Group common equity tier 1 ratio (cet 1 ratio): 10.4pct * Says FY 2013/2014 net interest and lease income of EUR 310 million versus EUR
210 million year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Central bank mortgage plans could cut profit by HUF 10 bln (Writes through, adds quote, context)
* Will record a profit after taxation and profit attributable to owners of company not less than RMB5 million and RMB2 million respectively for 2016 financial year
* No more information on talks for Piech to sell stake (Adds more CEO comments, detail on investments and background)