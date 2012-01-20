STOCKHOLM Jan 20 Sweden's IKEA, the
world's biggest furniture retailer, posted on Friday a record
profit for the fiscal 2010/11 year on the back of growing sales
and a bigger share in almost all of its markets.
Net profit at the privately-held Swedish firm, known the
world over for low-price, self-assembly, flat-packed furniture,
rose 10.3 percent percent to 2.97 billion euros ($3.8 billion)
in the year to last August.
Revenue grew 6.9 percent to a record 25.17 billion euros,
with existing stores accounting for 2.7 percent of sales growth.
"We have gained market share in more or less all markets,"
IKEA Chief Executive Mikael Ohlsson said.
"Despite price increases for many raw materials, we have
lowered prices to our customers by 2.6 percent, while the
quality of our products has improved."
Soren Hansen, vice president for the group, said sales grew
in almost all countries with the biggest gains seen in Russia,
China and Poland.
In 2009/10, net profit was up 6 percent to 2.69 billion
euros, while revenue was up 8 percent to a record 23.5 billion
with existing stores accounting for 2.4 percent of sales growth.
IKEA plans to invest 3 billion euros in stores, factories
and retail centres, as well as in the expansion of its wind
farms and solar power sources this year.
The firm, owned by a foundation led by founder Ingvar
Kamprad, opened 7 new stores in the year, fewer than the 12
stores it opened in 2009/10. As of the end of August 2011, IKEA
had 287 stores in 26 countries and 131,000 employees.
Furniture retailers have been among the hardest hit store
groups as cash-strapped shoppers have cut back on discretionary
areas of spending. Disposable incomes across much of Europe and
the United States are being squeezed by rising prices, muted
wages growth and government austeriry measures.
IKEA says it is relatively uncyclical since its budget
furniture and home accessories attract more cost-conscious
consumers in tough times.
($1 = 0.7757 euros)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley, Editing by Mark Potter)