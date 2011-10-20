LONDON Oct 20 The IKEA group, best known for its cut-price furniture stores, is planning a huge development around the Olympic park in east London that will help regenerate the rundown area with hundreds of homes and new office space.

The 26-acre Strand East scheme, which will be the first major UK investment by Inter IKEA Group's LandProp arm, will contain 1,200 new homes, 480,000 square feet of offices and a 350-bedroom hotel.

"Not only does it create a new high quality, waterside destination which provides new homes, jobs and leisure facilities; it is a demonstration ... of investor confidence in the area's future in a difficult market," Olympic Legacy Minister Bob Neill said.

Politicians hope the Games will spark a wider regeneration of the area.

"Much of the site (will be) characterised by low-density town houses and mews homes connected by beautiful public spaces consisting of courtyards and squares, making the most of the waterways which surround the site," LandProp Managing Director Harald Müller said.

London's Olympic village was sold in August to a joint venture between developer Delancey and the property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund for 557 million pounds ($882 million). ($1 = 0.632 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill; Editing by Will Waterman)