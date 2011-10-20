LONDON Oct 20 The IKEA group, best known for
its cut-price furniture stores, is planning a huge development
around the Olympic park in east London that will help regenerate
the rundown area with hundreds of homes and new office space.
The 26-acre Strand East scheme, which will be the first
major UK investment by Inter IKEA Group's LandProp
arm, will contain 1,200 new homes, 480,000 square feet of
offices and a 350-bedroom hotel.
"Not only does it create a new high quality, waterside
destination which provides new homes, jobs and leisure
facilities; it is a demonstration ... of investor confidence in
the area's future in a difficult market," Olympic Legacy
Minister Bob Neill said.
Politicians hope the Games will spark a wider regeneration
of the area.
"Much of the site (will be) characterised by low-density
town houses and mews homes connected by beautiful public spaces
consisting of courtyards and squares, making the most of the
waterways which surround the site," LandProp Managing Director
Harald Müller said.
London's Olympic village was sold in August to a joint
venture between developer Delancey and the property arm of
Qatar's sovereign wealth fund for 557 million pounds ($882
million).
($1 = 0.632 British Pounds)
