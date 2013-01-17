Jan 17 IKEA will be permitted to sell
non-furniture items and run cafes in India, the country's trade
minister was reported as saying, removing a sticking point on
the Swedish retailer's plans to enter the country.
"IKEA's proposal based on its global model, which includes
cafeterias, will be approved," Commerce and Industry Minister
Anand Sharma was quoted as saying by the Financial Express
newspaper on Thursday.
India's finance ministry had previously ruled that the
world's largest furniture maker would not be allowed to sell
items including textile products and office supplies, as it does
in other markets, according to recent media reports.
The government has presented IKEA's long-mooted entry into
India's retail market as a sign that foreign investors have kept
faith with Asia's third-largest economy, at a time when GDP
growth in the country has declined.
IKEA could not be immediately reached for comment by
Reuters.
(Reporting by Henry Foy and Nandita Bose in MUMBAI; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)