MILAN, April 10 IKEA, the world's largest furniture maker, said it has replaced some of its Asian suppliers with three Italian manufacturers that are able to make better quality goods at lower prices.

"The company is permanently seeking to increase its purchases from Italian suppliers and it has found new Italian partners that substitute some Asian suppliers thanks to their skills, commitment and ability to produce goods with better quality and lower prices than Asian competitors" Lars Petersson, CEO of the Italian branch of Sweden's IKEA, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Starting from the beginning of this year, IKEA began buying drawers, taps and toys from three new Italian suppliers in the northern region of Piedmont rather than continuing to purchase them in Asia, said Valerio Di Bussolo, head of public relations for Ikea Italy.

"We will have figures measuring the effect of this move in an year's time," Di Bussolo said.

Even before this move, Italian furniture companies were well represented among IKEA's global suppliers.

According to the latest available figures, in August 2011 Italian suppliers made 8 percent of total products sold by the Swedish retailer globally, making Italy the company's third-largest supplier after China and Poland.

IKEA paid 24 Italian producers 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion)last year.

According to the statement, IKEA is buying more products in the north-east of Italy than in Sweden or in Germany. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Erica Billingham)