MOSCOW Dec 2 A Russian court has issued an
injunction freezing $145 million in the accounts of the local
unit of Swedish furniture giant IKEA, the company and the court
said on Friday, part of a long-running dispute between the
retailer and a Russian businessman.
The case is one of many involving the Swedish retailer,
which has operated in Russia for 16 years. It has been in legal
battles with the government and local businesses, including a
land ownership dispute and tax evasion allegations.
The injunction was a preparatory measure ahead of a Dec. 5
hearing of a lawsuit filed by Konstantin Ponomaryov, a former
IKEA contractor. If he wins his case, he stands to receive a
payout of 9.3 billion roubles, or $145 million.
IKEA said it considered the ruling unlawful and without
basis and had already appealed against it.
"We view these activities by the opponents to be an attempt
to use illegal methods to extract further money from the
company," it said in an emailed comment.
Ponomaryov had previously recovered 25 billion roubles from
IKEA MOS, the Russian unit, through courts in a case over the
supply of power generators to its store.
IKEA said the latest ruling was negatively affecting its
ability to operate and invest in Russia and also had a negative
effect on the overall business climate in the country.
($1 = 64.2260 roubles)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing
by Christian Lowe and Elaine Hardcastle)