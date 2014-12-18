SEOUL Dec 18 Iconic Swedish furniture retailer
IKEA built its biggest store in the world to serve South Korea's
shrinking households, targeting millions of people living alone
with Korea-only items like super-sized single beds and in-store
kimchi rice.
The store opened on Thursday in Gwangmyeong, less than an
hour's drive or 14 minutes by train from central Seoul, with a
sales space nearly as big as the Louvre museum at 59,000 square
metres. The previous record-holder at IKEA, known for its
inexpensive, self-assembly products, was in Stockholm spanning
55,200 square metres.
Stiff domestic competition and sluggish spending have made
South Korea an unhappy hunting ground for global retail giants
like Wal-Mart and Carrefour, who exited years
ago. But IKEA's design appeal to South Korea's urban crowds, and
few big local rivals, leave it well placed, retail experts say.
"Korea has a population structure that fits IKEA's basic
growth DNA - demand from design-conscious one-person and
two-people households," said Suh Yong-gu, professor of marketing
at Sookmyung Women's University.
With the world's fastest-aging population, South Korea's
attraction has faded for general retailers. Private spending
growth fell from 4.4 percent on-year in 2010 to 1.9 percent in
2013.
But IKEA, now present in 43 countries with 365 stores, could
fill a niche as it plans to grow to five outlets by 2020. As
younger people marry later or not at all, the number of
one-person households in the nation of 51 million people will
climb to 34.3 percent of the total by 2035 from 25.3 percent in
2012, according to Statistics Korea - and each home needs
furniture.
IKEA will offer a new challenge to the country's legion of
furniture makers, many of which are small. About 61 percent of a
total of 1,247 firms in 2012 employed less than 20 people,
private think tank Hana Institute of Finance said.
"I came because it's inexpensive and useful, and I wanted to
buy after seeing for myself," said Woo Jin-sook, a 46-year old
from Seoul. Woo said she took a day off work to be at the
store's opening.
Among the 8,600 items on sale, some were modified for local
tastes. The "super-single" bed, brought specifically for Korea,
offers sleepers up to 40 centimetres more snooze width than a
standard single bed.
Alongside its Swedish meatballs, the store's restaurant
offers kimchi bibimbap, a rice bowl mixed with the spicy South
Korean staple side dish, and Korean barbecue.
"We never planned the biggest store, we just planned a big
store, because we believe we need one for a 23-million city (the
Seoul metropolitan area)," said Patrick Schuerpf, IKEA Korea's
Country Project Manager.
(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)