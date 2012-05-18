STOCKHOLM May 18 Sweden's IKEA has sacked four executives, including a country manager and head of security, after an internal probe into spying on workers at their French operations.

In March, police searched the French headquarters of the Swedish furniture group at Plaisir, in the western suburbs of Paris, after employees filed a complaint about spying. The firm launched its own enquiry with the help of independent advisors.

"There have unfortunately within the IKEA group existed work practices that are contrary to the company's values and ethical standards," IKEA said in a statement.

"As a result of this, a former country manager, a former human resources manager, a former chief financial officer and the current head of security will leave their positions and the IKEA group."

Satirical weekly Le Canard Enchaine published in February emails allegedly exchanged between IKEA's management in France and a private security company.

The paper, which did not say how it obtained the mails, said they showed the company had sought information from police files on numerous people including a union leader and a client in dispute with the company.