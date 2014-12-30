Dec 30IKF SpA :

* H1 revenue at 12.7 million euros ($16 million), up from 7.6 million euros at end of FY 2013

* H1 consolidated loss of 2.0 million euros, improved from consolidated loss of 4.6 million euros at end of FY 2013

* H1 EBITDA loss of 940,000 euros versus EBITDA loss of 982,000 euros registered at end of FY 2013

* Said the current H1 results are difficult to compare with the year-ago figures due to a change in the company's focus and a number of acquistions

* Said the improvement in the H1 results is due to the acquisitions made in the Made in Italy sector, including the acquisition of Luigi Botto SpA, Milliora Finanzia SpA and Sadi 1908 Srl, among other transactions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.8213 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)