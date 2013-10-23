FRANKFURT Oct 23 IK Investment Partners has
closed its seventh fund, collecting 1.4 billion euros ($1.93
billion) from investors, the mid-market private equity firm with
focus in Northern Continental Europe said on Wednesday.
The fund has already made three investments, buying
inspection group Veritas Petroleum Services, offshore energy
servicer Ampelmann and survival suits maker Hansen.
The investors of the IK VII Fund include Alberta Teachers
Retirement Fund, Dansk Vækstkapital, HarbourVest, Hermes,
MetLife Investments Limited, Minnesota State Board of
Investment, SL Capital Partners and Varma, IK said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7260 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze)