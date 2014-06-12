Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
STOCKHOLM, June 12 Swedish private equity firm IK Investment Partners said on Thursday it had sold its stake in industrial fire fighting equipment maker Minimax Viking Group to Danish Kirkbi A/S and capital manager Intermediate Capital Group.
IK Investment did not disclose the financial details of the deal but said in a statement that Minimax, which has more than 7,000 employees, had posted revenues of 1.2 billion euros last year. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; editing by Mia Shanley)
March 14 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
* Announced its intention to raise in excess of GBP50 million
March 13 Investment firms Spectrum Equity and Cressey & Co have agreed to acquire a majority stake in Verisys Corporation, a U.S. provider of data and software that help healthcare providers with regulatory compliance, people familiar with the matter said.