JERUSALEM, June 20 State-run Israel Aerospace
Industries (IAI) said on Tuesday it successfully
completed a firing trial of its long-range artillery weapons
(LORA) system, paving the way to signing a number of deals.
IAI said several customers had requested the test as a
prerequisite for signing contracts.
The test consisted of launching a long-range
ground-to-ground missile from a Navy vessel to a pre-planned
target at sea. Both the weapon system and the missile
successfully met all objectives, IAI said.
The LORA will be a key focus for IAI at the Paris Air Show.
It is intended for strike scenarios with a range of up to 400 km
(248.5 miles) and has a precision range of 10 meters or better.
