MUMBAI, March 25 India's Infrastructure Leasing
& Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) plans to more than triple its
power generation capacity in five years, a top executive said,
betting on demand for renewable energy sources like wind and
solar in Asia's third-largest economy.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made renewable
energy a priority for his government as he looks to address the
country's chronic power shortages and fulfil an election promise
of round-the-clock power to all Indians by 2022.
IL&FS, whose power generation capacity is about 1,500 MW,
including about 900 MW of renewable energy, will take the total
to about 5,000 MW in the next five years, Managing Director Hari
Sankaran said in an interview.
Half of that would be from conventional sources like coal
and gas and the other half will be from new energy.
"We are making a big play in solar," he said.
