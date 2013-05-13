MUMBAI May 13 India's IL&FS Infra Asset Management, a division of IL&FS Financial Services, said on Monday it signed an agreement with 8 public sector banks to take over their infrastructure loans.

The infrastructure debt fund targets to have $1 billion assets under management and intends to increase it to up to $5 billion in the medium term, Ramesh Bawa, managing director and chief executive of IL&FS Financial Services said in a statement.

IL&FS said it signed agreements with Allahabad Bank , Bank of India, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and UCO Bank .

About one-fourth of the Indian banking sector's outstanding loan of 45 trillion rupees is with infrastructure companies, KKR & Co LP, said in a note in November. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)