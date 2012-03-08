BRIEF-Phoenix Semiconductor clarifies on media report
* Clarifies Business Mirror article "phoenix semiconductor to pour P8.48 billion more in expansion project in Clark Freeport" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 8 French mobile phone newcomer Iliad has only a handful of the hundreds of antennas it needs in France's capital city to assure good coverage, founder Xavier Niel told a news conference on Thursday after posting 2011 results.
"Our rivals have tried to slow us down in Paris by lobbying the mayor's office, which is in the process of writing a charter on how mobile antennas can be installed in the city," Niel said.
"We have only 10 antennas in Paris and we need 300 to have good coverage." (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)
* "Financial results for ten months period is expected to turnaround from its net loss for six months ended 30 sept 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 China's HNA Group said it did not rule out moderately increasing its stake in Deutsche Bank further but said its holding would remain below 10 percent.