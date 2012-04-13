(Adds comment from French regulator)
PARIS, April 13 The European Commission said on
Friday it would open an inquiry into whether France's telecom
regulator was too generous in setting the rates it allows new
mobile operator Iliad to charge other companies for
calls into its network.
The move will open a three-month period of negotiations
between French and European regulators. Iliad's termination
rates -- paid by a mobile operator each time a call begins on
its network and ends on another -- could be lowered if Brussels
wins or stay the same if the French do.
This may prove to be a setback for Iliad four months after
it launched its ultra-low cost mobile service, winning more than
2 million customers and touching off a price war.
Regulators generally grant new mobile companies higher
termination rates in their early years as they build out their
networks as a way to compensate for their higher costs and lack
of scale. As a result, competing operators pay more for each
call to the new player's network.
France had proposed a termination rate of 0.024 euro cents
per minute in 2012 for Iliad, compared with 0.015 cents for
established players such as France Telecom and
Vivendi's SFR.
Rates would gradually reduce but there would still be almost
40 percent difference between the fees through 2013.
"The entrance of new operators ensures that the French
mobile market is competitive and vibrant, giving greater choice
to consumers," said European Commission Vice President Neelie
Kroes in a statement.
"However, imposing higher mobile termination rates for new
entrants only make sense if this reflects real higher costs."
The European Commission said French regulator ARCEP had not
provided sufficient evidence that Iliad really faced higher
costs than established players, or that it incurred losses on
calls made outside its own network.
ARCEP said in a statement: "In order to take utmost account
of the Commission's opinion, ARCEP will in the coming weeks
examine the practical ways to make effective the provisions of
the recommendation."
