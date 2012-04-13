(Corrects termination rates in fifth paragraph)
PARIS, April 13 The European Commission said on
Friday it would open an inquiry into so-called termination rates
set by France's telecom regulator for new mobile operator Iliad
, arguing they were too high and favourable to the
company.
The move will open a three-month period of negotiations
between French and European regulators and could result in
Iliad's termination rates - which are paid by a mobile operator
each time a call begins on its network and ends on another -
being lowered if Brussels wins or staying the same if the French
do.
This may prove to be a setback for Iliad four months after
it launched its ultra-low cost mobile service, winning more than
2 million customers and touching off a price war.
New mobile companies are usually granted higher mobile
termination rates by regulators in the early years while they
are building out their networks as a way to compensate for their
higher costs and lack of scale. As a result, competing operators
pay more for each call to the new player's network.
France had proposed a termination rate of 0.024 euro cents
per minute in 2012 for Iliad, compared with 0 .015 c ents for
established players such as France Telecom and
Vivendi's SFR.
Rates would gradually reduce but there would still be almost
40 percent difference between the fees through 2013.
"The entrance of new operators ensures that the French
mobile market is competitive and vibrant, giving greater choice
to consumers," said European Commission Vice President Neelie
Kroes in a statement.
"However, imposing higher mobile termination rates for new
entrants only make sense if this reflects real higher costs."
The European Commission said French regulator ARCEP had not
provided sufficient evidence that Iliad really faced higher
costs than established players, or that it incurred losses on
calls made outside its own network.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by
David Holmes)