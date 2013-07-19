* Consumers complain about slow speeds at peak hours
* ARCEP found Iliad did not discriminate vs Google traffic
By Leila Abboud
PARIS, July 19 France's telecom regulator has
cleared Iliad, the country's second-biggest broadband
provider, of intentionally slowing down Google's
video-sharing site YouTube, following a six-month investigation.
Prompted by customer complaints about the slowness of
streaming video in peak evening hours, the regulator, ARCEP,
examined if Iliad was hampering YouTube in a bid to get Google
to pay money to help boost capacity on the overloaded network.
Many Internet providers and telecom operators globally have
argued that companies like Google and Netflix, which
generate massive traffic on networks, should help pay for them
instead of getting a free ride.
Iliad's larger competitor Orange has disclosed
that Google pays millions of euros annually to help upgrade
capacity to ensure its services run well for Orange customers.
Competition regulators in Brussels raided the offices of
three of Europe's biggest telecom operators earlier this month
as part of an investigation into whether they abused their
market position in deals with Internet companies to deliver
content to consumers.
However, ARCEP said on Friday Iliad was not intentionally
limiting the delivery of YouTube traffic, which would violate
the principle that all Internet data should be treated equally.
Instead, it said interconnection points between Iliad's
network and the middlemen used to deliver Google's YouTube
simply did not have enough capacity to handle the traffic,
leading to slowdowns.
Adding capacity to those interconnection points was Iliad's
choice as a business, and if it chose not to, then consumers had
the power to choose another broadband provider, it added.
"The inquiry did not reveal that (Iliad) was employing
traffic management techniques on its network that differentiated
traffic routing conditions based on the type of content, its
origin, its destination or the type of protocol used," the
regulator wrote in a decision.
Iliad did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
ARCEP stepped in when a survey of more than 16,000 broadband
customers by French consumer group UFC Que Choisir found 83
percent of Iliad's customers, 47 percent of Orange customers and
46 percent of Vivendi's SFR customers could not use
YouTube properly.
The fact that ARCEP did not find any infractions shows how
difficult it is for regulators to ensure consumers are being
treated fairly when opaque commercial agreements between
internet providers, the middleman or transit companies, and
content giants often determine users' experience of the web.
To try to get a better handle on what is happening, ARCEP
has begun collecting Internet quality indicators from companies
and individuals and will publish its first results by year-end.