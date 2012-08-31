PARIS Aug 31 France's new mobile operator Iliad signed up a million customers in the second quarter to take 5.4 percent of the mobile market in only six months and pledged to hit 15 percent share in the "medium term."

The company also posted first half results ahead of expectations on sales and operating profit as the mobile buzz boosted its core business of selling "triple play" bundles of Internet, fixed phone and TV.

First half revenue rose 39 percent to 1.44 billion euros, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) remained flat at 417 million euros compared with the same period last year.

Net profit fell by 45 percent to 80 million euros because of the spending needed for the mobile service launch, including the ongoing construction of Iliad's network and financing costs. (Reporting by Leila Abboud)