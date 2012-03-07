PARIS, March 7 New French mobile phone
operator Iliad continues to meet its coverage
commitments, France's telecom regulator ARCEP said on Wednesday
citing an interim report by the National Frequencies Agency.
ANFR has carried out separate checks on Iliad's service,
which is marketed under the Free Mobile brand, following
complaints by rival operators that its network was not fully
operational.
The final report by ANFR is due to be published at the end
of March.
ARCEP said that even if ANFR's findings are not comparable
to its own inspection of Iliad's infrastructure, they confirm
the regulator's conclusions.
An inspection by ARCEP found that Iliad was covering 27
percent of the French population with its own antennas, meeting
the regulatory minimum, ARCEP head Jean-Ludovic Silicani said in
parliamentary testimony last month.
ANFR has found that 92 percent of Iliad's antennas are
operating properly, meaning that around 900 of the mobile
operator's 979 antennas are active, which is more than the 735
found by ARCEP, the regulator said.
A media storm ensued after the launch of Free in January,
with some reports saying Iliad was turning off its own
overloaded mobile antennas and sending traffic over incumbent
carrier France Telecom's network under a roaming
agreement.
France Telecom said last month that its network was being
stressed by rapid growth in traffic brought on by hosting Iliad
and vowed to protect its clients from service interruptions.
