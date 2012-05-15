PARIS May 15 France's new mobile operator Iliad
signed up 2.6 million customers to take 3.7 percent of
the market since launching its ultra low-cost offers in
mid-January, a pace unprecedented among new mobile entrants in
Europe.
The buzz around Iliad's 'Free Mobile' offers also allowed
the group to recruit 191,000 new broadband customers, its
highest level ever and 50 percent of all the new additions in
the sector in the first quarter.
"No other new mobile entrant has recruited so many customers
so quickly," said Thomas Reynaud, Iliad's Chief Financial
Officer in an interview on Tuesday. "We've really changed the
game in the French mobile market."
The group also posted revenue of 655.7 million euros in the
first quarter, with 97.5 million euros coming from the new
mobile business.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Christian Plumb)