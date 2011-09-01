* H1 revenue up 2.6 pct at 1.04 bln euros

* EBITDA up 6.3 percent at 416 mln euros

* Iliad recruits more new clients than rivals

* France's telecom market competition heats up

* Iliad to launch mobile service by early next year

* Shares up 2.8 pct vs sector index up 0.2 pct

(Adds CFO comment, shares)

By Leila Abboud and Marie Mawad

PARIS, Sept 1 French broadband specialist Iliad has increased profits and expanded its client base in the first half as it prepares to launch its new mobile service early next year.

The launch, set for early next year, has already upended competition in France's telecom market.

The three existing mobile players, France Telecom , Vivendi's SFR , and Bouygues Telecom , have touched off a price war as they try to lock in clients to one and two-year contracts before Iliad launches its mobile service.

Profits for all three have fallen as a result, and analysts forecast further erosion next year.

Thomas Reynaud, Iliad's chief financial officer, said the developments were good for the French consumer, who had long paid too much for mobile services.

"We will reveal our offers when we launch," said Reynaud, declining to comment on reports that Iliad would launch early so as not to miss the important holiday sales season.

"Our view on the mobile market in France has not changed: the prices are still very high."

Meanwhile, Iliad's core broadband business is thriving, and the company confirmed all of its financial and strategic targets, including its aim to double revenue by 2015.

Iliad, which markets its bundled fixed-line, Internet, and TV services under the brand names Free and Alice, saw record operating margins of 40 percent in the first half of the year, helped by a new set-top box with higher-end offers.

It also recruited 231,000 new customers in the first half of the year -- more than Bouygues's 215,000, France Telecom's 164,000 and SFR's 96,000.

First-half revenues were up 2.6 percent at 1.04 billion euros ($1.5 billion), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 6.3 percent to 416.4 million euros.

The results were largely in line with the average forecasts in a Reuters poll of six analysts, which expected revenue of 1.04 billion euros and EBITDA of 401 million.

"The fundamentals of the results are very solid, and reflect the success of our new set-top box, the Freebox Revolution," said Reynaud.

Iliad's shares were up 2.8 percent at 85.91 euros at 0722 GMT, while the STOXX 600 European telecoms index was up 0.2 percent.

Before the results publication, the shares had risen 2.6 percent since January, outperforming the sector index, which had lost more than 10 percent. (Editing by Caroline Jacobs and Will Waterman) ($1 = 0.695 Euros)