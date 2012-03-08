PARIS, March 8 France's telecom challenger, Iliad, grew its revenue and operating profit from its main broadband business in 2011 and ramped up investments on its long-awaited mobile service, which is now upending the market only two months after launch.

In its last full year of activity without mobile, Iliad's revenue rose 4 percent to 2.12 billion euros ($2.78 billion), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also rose 4 percent to 833 million.

Its total broadband customers grew to 4.85 million at the end of 2011, from 4.53 million a year earlier, helped by the launch of a new set-top box combining TV, broadband and telephone.

The free cash flow from its broadband business fell by 30 percent to 307 million euros as the company invested heavily on the new set-top box, which has more features and is more expensive to produce than the old one.

The company said it would propose a dividend of 0.37 euros per share for 2011, down from 0.40 euros in 2010.

Iliad did not provide details on how many customers it had signed up to its new ultra low-cost Free Mobile offers unveiled in mid-January, saying only that the launch had been a "commercial success".

The mobile launch has forced larger rivals France Telecom , Vivendi and Bouygues Telecom to cut their prices and lavish attention on their customers to prevent mass defections. ($1 = 0.7622 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)