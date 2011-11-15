PARIS Nov 15 French telecom operator
Iliad saw revenue increase 5 percent to 537 million
euros ($732 million)in the third quarter helped by new client
recruitments.
Iliad, which markets its bundled Internet, TV, and fixed
calling packages under the brand Free, signed up 73,000 new
clients on a net basis to finish the quarter with 4.79 million
customers.
The company, long known for its price-cutting ethos, is
preparing to launch a mobile service to compete with larger
rivals France Telecom and Vivendi's SFR. In
its existing fixed business it is in third place in terms of
market share behind France Telecom and Vivendi, and ahead of
Bouygues Telecom.
Iliad's average revenue per customer, an oft-tracked metric
in the telecom sector, was stable at 35.50 euros for the
quarter, while customers who have signed up for its premium
set-top box offer spent 38 euros per month.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud)