* Talks aimed at creating additional Italian mobile operator
* Hutchison seeking antitrust nod on merger of 3 Italia and
Wind
* Third attempt by Iliad's Niel to expand outside France
By Foo Yun Chee and Mathieu Rosemain
BRUSSELS/PARIS, July 4 France's Iliad
is in exclusive talks on a deal to create a fourth Italian
mobile telecoms operator that would smooth the way for CK
Hutchison Holdings to merge its 3 Italia with
Vimpelcom's Wind, sources close to the matter said on
Monday.
A fourth player would help Hutchison to gain antitrust
approval for a merger that would leave Telecom Italia
and Vodafone Italia as the only other mobile network
competitors in Italy.
Hutchison had offered frequencies and infrastructure assets
to Iliad in competition with Swisscom's Italian
broadband business Fastweb, but Iliad is now in pole position,
the sources said.
It is the third attempt by billionaire Xavier Niel, majority
owner of Iliad, to expand his activities outside France, where
he is known for having triggered a price war in 2012 with Free
Mobile's low-cost services.
Niel first tried to get a foothold in the United States with
an ultimately unsuccesful bid for Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile unit in 2014. He also considered a move into the
British market this year.
The European Commission will have the final say on whether
Iliad can compete effectively with the existing network
operators.
Hutchison could receive a decsision from the Commission by
the end of the week, one of the sources said.
Spokeswomen for Iliad and Hutchison were not immediately
available to comment.
