PARIS, Sept 3 NJJ Holding, the investment holding of Iliad founder Xavier Niel, is offering to sell 1.736 million shares in French telecom operator Iliad in a private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding, representing around 3 percent of the group's market cap, sole book runner BNP Paribas said on Wednesday.

The price range is betwen 179.00 and 183.90 euros, or a 2.7 percent discount to flat to closing price of 183.90 euros, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)