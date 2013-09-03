Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS, Sept 3 NJJ Holding, the investment holding of Iliad founder Xavier Niel, is offering to sell 1.736 million shares in French telecom operator Iliad in a private placement via an accelerated bookbuilding, representing around 3 percent of the group's market cap, sole book runner BNP Paribas said on Wednesday.
The price range is betwen 179.00 and 183.90 euros, or a 2.7 percent discount to flat to closing price of 183.90 euros, the statement said. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)