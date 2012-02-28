PARIS Feb 28 New French mobile phone
entrant Iliad is meeting its coverage commitments, the
head of the country's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday,
rebutting accusations by some rivals of the low-cost upstart.
An inspection by France's telecoms regulator Arcep,
undertaken to address competitors' accusations that the new
entrant's infrastructure was not operational, found that Iliad
was covering 27 percent of the French population with its own
antennas, meeting the regulatory minimum, Arcep head
Jean-Ludovic Silicani said in parliamentary testimony.
Since Iliad, which markets its services under the brand name
Free, launched its new ultra low cost mobile offers earlier this
year, it has faced criticism from rivals that its network was
not up to scratch and its customer service poor.
A media storm ensued with some reports saying Free was
turning off its own overloaded mobile antennas and sending
traffic over incumbent carrier France Telecom's network
under a roaming agreement.
France Telecom said earlier this month that its network was
being stressed by rapid growth in traffic brought on by hosting
Iliad and vowed to protect its clients from service
interruptions.
Silicani said the Arcep inspection, carried out in February,
found that while Free did turn off antennas in some downtown
areas, it turned on many more new ones, "which means its
coverage slightly increased."
