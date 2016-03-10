PARIS, March 10 Iliad Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said on Thursday that talks about the sale of Bouygues Telecom to Orange, which could see it take on some Bouygues assets, were complex but still continuing.

Orange, France's leading telecoms operator, resumed talks with construction group Bouygues in January to buy its telecom unit in a 10 billion euro ($10.96 billion) cash-and-share transaction.

The deal would cut the number of French telecoms operators to three and would require selling some of Bouygues Telecom's assets to rivals Iliad and Numericable-SFR. It would also turn Bouygues into Orange's second-largest shareholder after the French state.

"The talks are going on," Reynaud said in an interview with Reuters. "They are complex on operational and industrial aspects."

Orange and Bouygues both set the end of March as a deadline to reach an agreement.

Separately, Reynaud said Iliad would add new subscribers in 2016 at the same pace as in 2015. The company said on Thursday that it gained 270,000 new broadband subscribers in the competitive landline segment last year and 1.6 million new mobile subscribers. ($1 = 0.9121 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by James Regan)