PARIS Nov 16 Iliad, one of the main operators in France's fiercely competitive telecoms market, reported higher revenues on Wednesday as the company won more subscribers.

Iliad, which runs France's popular "Free" telecoms service, said revenues had risen 6.5 percent from a year ago to 1.18 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Iliad, controlled by billionaire Xavier Niel, has triggered a price war in the French market since its arrival in 2012, leading to several consolidation attempts within the French telecoms sector.

Iliad became the third-biggest French telecoms operator earlier this year, claiming an edge over rival Bouygues Telecom as it aims to expand its activities in the Italian market.

Iliad's shares have fallen around 20 percent so far in 2016, in line with a similar fall on the STOXX Europe 600 Telecoms index but underperforming a 2 percent fall on Paris' SBF120 equity index.

($1 = 0.9303 euros) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Callus)