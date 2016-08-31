(Recasts story, adds details)

By Mathieu Rosemain and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS Aug 31 Iliad became the third-biggest French telecoms operator at the end of June, claiming an edge over rival Bouygues Telecom as it aims to expand its activities in the Italian market.

The group said on Wednesday it had 18.3 million subscribers in total at the end of June, with first-half sales of 2.297 billion euros ($2.56 billion). This compared with 15.3 million subscribers and first-half revenues of 2.291 billion euros at Bouygues' telecoms division.

Former monopoly Orange remains the market leader by far, followed by SFR Group.

Iliad, controlled by billionaire Xavier Niel, has triggered a war in the French mobile market since its arrival in 2012, leading to several consolidation attempts, all of which failed.

Building on this initial success, Niel is now looking at Italy, with the aim of becoming a fourth mobile operator there when two of the existing four merge.

Iliad signed an agreement with CK Hutchison Holdings and Vimpelcom to break into the market as the two groups want to merge their respective subsidiaries in the country.

The European Commission should give its go-ahead early next week, sources have told Reuters.

Iliad said its first-half core operating profit grew by 11.5 percent from a year ago to 808.5 million euros ($901.80 million) while consolidated revenues advanced by 6.3 percent to 2.3 billion euros.

Broadband average revenue per user fell to 33.90 euros from 34.50 euros a year ago.

Iliad's shares were up 3 percent at 0758 GMT, while Bouygues' share price was up 3.9 percent. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Editing by Brian Love and Louise Heavens)