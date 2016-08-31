PARIS Aug 31 French telecoms operator Iliad said on Wednesday its broadband average revenue per user fell in the first half but it continued to win customers in both the mobile and broadband businesses.

Iliad's core operating profit grew by 11.5 percent from a year ago to 808.5 million euros ($901.80 million) while consolidated revenues advanced by 6.3 percent to 2.3 billion euros.

Broadband average revenue per user fell to 33.90 euros from 34.50 euros a year ago.

Iliad also confirmed its full-year targets. ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, edited by Astrid Wendlandt)