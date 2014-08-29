PARIS Aug 29 Strong subscriptions to its
low-cost mobile phone services drove French telecoms group
Iliad's first-half revenue 10.4 percent higher to 2.02
billion euros ($2.66 billion).
Mobile revenue jumped 24.1 percent to 745.7 million euros,
with more than one million new net subscribers in the first
half.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) rose 6.6 percent to 624.2 million euros, while net
profit slid 1.3 percent 140 million euros.
Chief Financial Officer Thomas Reynaud said that Iliad's bid
made in early August for T-Mobile US was "pertinent".
Parent company Deutsche Telekom had dismissed it as
too low.
(1 US dollar = 0.7608 euro)
(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Leila Abboud)